Bruno Silva's Strategy Is Simple: 'Throw Hands'

It’s a change of pace from our last interview with the middleweight, who sat and stared in awe at the Octagon in behind him until the first question was asked ahead of his long-awaited debut, which had been delayed by two years.

“Blindado” likely got all of his UFC jitters out of the way last time, although he wasn’t in the Octagon for long, defeating fellow countryman Wellington Turman by a savage ground-and-pound TKO with 15 seconds to go in the first round.

“I wasn’t 100% satisfied because I didn’t do half of what I trained, but I was really happy for my win,” he said. “I needed that because I was in a really tough spot. I hadn’t fought in a while, so I was happy about the knockout. Anyone who follows my career knows that I always go for it, that I try to end my fights before the third round. I was able to get a knockout and left an impression in my UFC debut.”