Bruno Silva Is Here To Have Fun

It’s a mindset that likely got the 32-year-old through the darker parts of his career, whether it was starting his career 5-5 before going on his current 16-1 run, or his UFC debut being delayed two years due to a USADA sanction.

“I don’t like to talk more about that time of my career, but for sure it was important,” Silva said. “In that time, I had my family, I had my child, but I’m sure these two fights prove to everyone that I deserve to be here and that I’m one of the best fighters in my division.”

With that chapter of his life finally closed and two emphatic knockout wins inside the Octagon fueling him, Silva’s top focus has been staying active — so much so, he signed his bout agreement for this weekend’s matchup against Jordan Wright the day after his last fight.

“I didn’t have time to celebrate my last fight because less than 24 hours later, I signed the new contract, but I’m very happy to be here again. It’s a short time between the fights, but I train the whole year, so for me it’s not a problem; it’s a part of my plan to do three fights in six months.”