Bruno Silva Fears No Challenge

Those victories set Silva up with a bout against the highly touted Alex Pereira earlier this year, and Pereira would go on to hand Silva his first UFC defeat by unanimous decision.

Although the fight didn’t go how Silva wished, he knew facing a striker of Pereira’s caliber would be a challenge that he could learn from, regardless of the result.

Order UFC 278: Usman vs Edwards 2

“That defeat didn’t change anything for me,” Silva told UFC.com. “He obviously won but I’m an expert at turning things around. This will be one more time that I need to do that. It wasn’t the first time [losing] and unfortunately, it won’t be the last.”

Since their bout, Pereira has gone on to knock out Sean Strickland and secure a title fight versus Israel Adesanya at UFC 281. The only man that he didn’t finish in his six professional victories was Silva. And while many give Silva credit for displaying his toughness in that slugfest with Pereira, the truth is that Silva was out to prove that he could stand with one of the most feared strikers in the sport.