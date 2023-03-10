Bruno Silva: "Everybody, Watch Out"

UFC Unfiltered
Athletes
Flyweight Returns To The Octagon After Two Years Away With A Statement To Make To The Rest Of The Division
Bruno Silva is more than ready to get back inside the UFC Octagon, and ahead of his return after two years away, he got some advice from newly crowned heavyweight champion Jon Jones while doing his camp in Arizona.
“We were training there, and we were talking about fighting experience,” Silva said. “He said we should take it easy and enjoy everything we experience here in the UFC, even the weight cut. We should really enjoy this experience and not take it so seriously. We should live in the moment, be happy, enjoy it, and go out there and do our job.”
MORE UFC FIGHT NIGHT: Fight By Fight Preview | On The Rise | Yan's Greatest Hits | Dvalishvili Knows This Means More
The last time the flyweight fought was on May 22, 2021, when he defeated Victor Rodriguez, it was his second victory in a row after a win over JP Buys just two months prior. Both earned Silva Performance of the Night bonuses.
It has been pretty quiet from Silva following those victories, but for good reason. An ankle injury put him on the sidelines, taking him almost a year to recover. He couldn’t walk for three months, which sent him back to Brazil for recovery; however, he’s feeling confident as he enters his matchup against Tyson Nam at UFC Fight Night: Yan vs Dvalishvili on Saturday night.
“I’m feeling good,” Silva said. “I had a really good training camp in Phoenix, Arizona. I’m confident and ready to put on a show.”
UFC's 30th Anniversary | Breaking Barriers | International Fight Week
With a combined 18 knockouts between these two flyweights, Silva understands the power that Nam possesses, but is also confident in the power that he is bringing to the matchup. Nam sits ranked No. 15 currently, but that’s not a worry for “Bulldog.”
“He's a tough guy with a lot of experience,” Silva said. “He has fought in a lot of big promotions. He’s very good. He’s in the top 15. But I’m confident. I’m very confident in my game. I’ll put on another show, mark my words.”
All three of Nam’s wins in the UFC have come by knockout and the same can be said for Silva, who earned his victories against Rodriguez and Buys by KO. Silva believes that Nam’s strength is the power that he has, but Silva has strengths of his own, as well.
“(Nam) needs to be cautious about everything: kicks, right hand, wrestling, jiu-jitsu, everything,” Silva said.
Before Silva secured his win over Buys, he had lost two in a row to Tagir Ulankbekov and David Dvorak, in addition to a no contest against Khalid Taha. Taking inspiration from former lightweight champion Charles Oliveira, Silva sees a lot of similarities between him and his compatriot, and he is proud of where he is in career now, despite all the obstacles he may have faced.
WATCH: Laura Sanko Reflects On Her Journey To History
“I’m definitely happier,” Silva said. “Being here is already a dream come true. Everything I've been through, I had three performances that weren’t so good. I even thought I’d get released. I came back and won two bonuses. I’m living my dream.”
And, of course, earning an extra $50,000 isn’t bad motivation to get you back to doing what you love and back inside the Octagon. It may have given Silva a little extra push that he needed, and he is happier than ever to be back.
He is here to give the flyweight division a message with a victory on Saturday night.
“I’m going to the top 15 or even top 10,” Silva said. Watch out guys, I’m coming! Everybody, watch out. “I’m getting a KO in the first round, mark my words.”
Don't miss a moment of UFC Fight Night: Yan vs Dvalishvili, live from The Theater At Virgin Hotels Las Vegas. Prelims start at 3pm ET/12pm PT, while the main card kicks off at 6pm ET/3pm PT.