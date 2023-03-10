Bruno Silva: "Everybody, Watch Out"

“We were training there, and we were talking about fighting experience,” Silva said. “He said we should take it easy and enjoy everything we experience here in the UFC, even the weight cut. We should really enjoy this experience and not take it so seriously. We should live in the moment, be happy, enjoy it, and go out there and do our job.”

The last time the flyweight fought was on May 22, 2021, when he defeated Victor Rodriguez, it was his second victory in a row after a win over JP Buys just two months prior. Both earned Silva Performance of the Night bonuses.

It has been pretty quiet from Silva following those victories, but for good reason. An ankle injury put him on the sidelines, taking him almost a year to recover. He couldn’t walk for three months, which sent him back to Brazil for recovery; however, he’s feeling confident as he enters his matchup against Tyson Nam at UFC Fight Night: Yan vs Dvalishvili on Saturday night.