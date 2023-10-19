Bruno Silva Changed His Mindset

Fight Coverage
Although Bruno Silva is carrying a calmer energy into fight week than he previously has, his personality has not changed at all, starting our fight week interview with his normal high kick into a plie stance to get settled in for our chat. Of course, he came with in with a smile, but his mindset has shifted since he first made his UFC debut two years ago.
“When I started my career, I was very defensive,” Silva said. “I focused on defense a lot and then all of a sudden, I became aggressive, and I started to find the offense, so I’m trying to find that balance between what I bring to the table.
“I’ve spoken a lot to the team, and I wanted to focus on winning this fight, if it is a pretty fight, if it is an ugly fight, if it is going to be a great fight, a Fight of the Night, so be it. I just want to come out with a victory and beat him at all costs. Whatever needs to be done, I will do it to beat him.”
His fight against newcomer Shara Magomedov at UFC 294: Makhachev vs Volkanovski 2 in Abu Dhabi marks Silva’s first fight in Abu Dhabi and his third fight this year.
During his 2021 campaign, Silva went 3-0, all stoppages. Following an impressive first year, Silva lost both of his next two fights to former middleweight champion Alex Pereira and Gerald Meerschaert. So far this year, “Blindado” has gone 1-1, with a win over Brad Taveres and a loss to Brendan Allen.
He now looks to finish off 2023 with a win over Magomedov, who has a lot of hype behind him heading into this fight, earning 10 of his 11 wins by knockout. Silva has had to switch up some of his training in order to fit with Magomedov’s unique style. He has also spent time focusing on keeping things simple, and just getting the victory.
“I didn’t know much about him, so I had to take a look at him and learn some things,” Silva said. “He is a guy who kicks a lot, that’s pretty much it. It has been a very different camp for me, but I am prepared. I am not worried about putting on a show right now; Whether it is a knockout or submission, I just want to beat him, come out with a victory and my hand raised and I feel very good about it and I feel very prepared.”
Silva’s preparation came not only on the physical side, but also the mental side of things.
“There are people who have to train to create aggressiveness and to bring that about,” Silva said. “I am a guy that tries to train to curb mine and control myself, curb my instincts and my natural aggressiveness, so this is what I do to control myself and not let instincts take over. That was the focus of this camp.
“If this fight was last year, I would probably let my ego get in the way. I got my 20 knockouts, he has his, but that does not matter to me. I have my knockouts; I got my 20 out there. I don’t care. I’m just ready to go at him.”
Defeating someone with this much hype behind him would certainly end 2023 on the right note and set Silva up to start 2024 off on the right foot. And that is his plan.
“A win would hopefully put me back into the rankings, be a ranked athlete and start fighting ranked athletes as well. It would set up a great year next year.”
