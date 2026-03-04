Brunno Ferreira Is Going Back To The Future

The bout came about very quickly when Ferreira's originally-scheduled opponent, Paulo Costa, withdrew from the matchup. The UFC's matchmakers pivoted quickly and offered a bout with Rodrigues, which Ferreira gladly accepted.

"The whole thing about Paulo pulling out, that doesn't surprise me – there's nothing new there,” he said. “But obviously there was some surprise with the name Gregory. But at the end of the day, that was actually good for me, because we're talking about a guy that's it's an improvement for me, and what comes after the fight, because he's the guy that's right currently ahead of me.

"So, I was happy with the name because that improves my standing and gives me an opportunity to move up in the rankings."