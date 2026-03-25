Bruna Brasil Eyes The Rankings Prize

For starters, it’s a bout that didn’t initially feature her, or even her opponent Alexia Thainara. It began as a matchup between Carol Foro and Nicolle Caliari. Caliari got injured and had to pull out, and was replaced by Stephanie Luciano. Next, it was Foro who had to pull out, and was subsequently replaced by Thainara, who watched as Luciano was removed due to injury, to eventually be replaced by Brasil.

Did you follow all that?

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Adding to the unexpected whirlwind, Brasil was just a few days removed from her last UFC bout, a competitive loss to Ketlen Souza at the Meta APEX in Las Vegas on February 7th.

"I had two weeks, like, you know, to enjoy a vacation. And then my manager called me, and I went back to the gym. And I'm here now,” she beams, retelling the story via interpreter to UFC.com.