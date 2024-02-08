Bruna Brasil Embraces The Discomfort

“I’ve learned that fighting in the UFC comes with a big responsibility,” Brasil told UFC.com. “It’s actually much harder to stay here. You have to work a lot harder. Your opponents are tougher. So that really makes me want to be and stay here, and also pursue my biggest goal, which is to become a champion.”

Order UFC 298: Volkanovski vs Topuria

Brasil was deemed a prospect to watch after a second-round head kick earned her a UFC contract, but she stumbled out of the gate when she lost to Denise Gomes via second-round TKO. It was Brasil’s first loss in MMA since 2017, snapping her seven-fight winning streak.