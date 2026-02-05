Bruna Brasil | Chasing Consistency

Bruna Brasil knows what it takes to win fights in the Octagon, and she's determined to claim back-to-back UFC victories for the first time.
Brasil is all set to kick off her 2026 at the Meta APEX, where she'll take on Ketlen Souza in a strawweight bout that offers her the opportunity to kick off the first win streak of her UFC career.
"Feeling great about the fight," she told UFC.com during fight week.
"The focus right now is on the weight cut, but (I'm) feeling ready, feeling excited, and hopefully everything comes out on Saturday."
After an attention-grabbing victory over Molly McCann in Manchester at UFC 304 in 2024, Brasil was handed back-to-back tests against Chinese opposition in 2025 that brought contrasting results.
Her first matchup, stepping up a weight class to take on flyweight striker Wang Cong at UFC 312 in Sydney, ended in a decision defeat. But she bounced back immediately upon her return to strawweight. Against Ming Shi in the main event of the Road to UFC Season 4 card in Shanghai, Brasil got the judges' nod as she earned a unanimous decision victory.
"A lot of it is because of the fighting style, first and foremost," Brasil explained.
"Obviously, two Chinese opponents, but the one in Australia was coming in with more of a striking match, and then, with the bout back in China, things were different, and you saw that she wanted to actually have some takedowns. So it was a different approach to both fights."
This weekend, Brasil heads to the Meta APEX in Las Vegas for her latest bout, where she'll take on compatriot Souza in a bout that demands that she keep both her stand-up and ground game on point.
"When you think about my opponent now, she's not known for actually taking people down and actually trying to get the game to the ground, but we do believe that could happen this time around," she suggested.
"We made a game plan to deal with all kinds of different situations that could arise from this fight, and we feel really prepared. But I think that movement is the thing that's going to be dictating."
As always, Brasil prepped for her upcoming fight with her team at The Fighting Nerds in São Paulo. And, as she worked through her fight camp, she was boosted by the presence of three key figures she said have helped elevate her game.
"The first thing was having (UFC middleweight contender) Caio Borralho back coaching," she explained.
"To just have the mentorship, and just having him there, it was important. And the way we conducted training, as well, just to be more active and more forceful in our sparring.
"Also, having (UFC women's flyweight contender) Karine "Killer" (Silva) there. It was so good, because she brings so much to the table. She brings the range, she brings the striking, she is such a strong girl that can bring the wrestling. It's very important. We've become training partners, and she just makes me better.
"And having (undefeated LFA strawweight) Natalia Alves, who's a prospect from Brazil. She's coming up, and strong, and she's got the wrestling, too. So that's someone who's always helped me with my camp, and feel that she's always made me evolve, as well."
Whether it's in the gym or in the Octagon, Brasil isn't shy of testing herself, and she's fully prepped for her latest challenge as she takes on Souza on Saturday night.
"I think winning is the only thing that's on my mind," she said.
"Having that arm raised at the end of the fight, I think that's what I need to do. That's the only option that I see. That's what we want in the UFC. You just want to be a part of this.
"You (also) need more consistency – you need to do this in UFC. That's what's demanded of you. And also, that gets me closer to my goal to be a champion in the future. So that's what I want."
Don't miss a moment of UFC Fight Night: Bautista vs Oliveira, live from Meta APEX in Las Vegas, Nevada on February 7, 2026. Prelims begin at 5pm ET/ 2pm PT, followed by the main card at 8pm ET/ 5pm PT. Watch the entire card live on Paramount+.