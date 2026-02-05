Bruna Brasil | Chasing Consistency

This weekend, Brasil heads to the Meta APEX in Las Vegas for her latest bout, where she'll take on compatriot Souza in a bout that demands that she keep both her stand-up and ground game on point.

"When you think about my opponent now, she's not known for actually taking people down and actually trying to get the game to the ground, but we do believe that could happen this time around," she suggested.

"We made a game plan to deal with all kinds of different situations that could arise from this fight, and we feel really prepared. But I think that movement is the thing that's going to be dictating."

As always, Brasil prepped for her upcoming fight with her team at The Fighting Nerds in São Paulo. And, as she worked through her fight camp, she was boosted by the presence of three key figures she said have helped elevate her game.

"The first thing was having (UFC middleweight contender) Caio Borralho back coaching," she explained.