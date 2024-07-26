The Best Thing In The World For Bruna Brasil

“The Fighting Nerds strategy is hard work, dedication, and the will to be great, to improve,” she says firmly.

Improving is front-of-mind these days for the 31-year-old, as the UFC road hasn’t exactly been a smooth one so far.

After punching her ticket to the big show with one of the best knockouts of the 2022 season of Dana White’s Contender Series, she ran straight into a buzzsaw named Denise Gomes in her UFC debut, getting finished by a brutal right hook in the first round. After that “welcome to the UFC” moment, she bounced back vs Shauna Bannon, getting the unanimous nod against the previously undefeated fighter. But those tables turned once again vs Loma Lookboonmee last February, when the scorecards favored her opponent. It has been less than two years and Brasil has already tasted the high highs and low lows.