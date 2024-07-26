 Skip to main content
Bruna Brasil of Brazil poses for a post fight portrait backstage during the UFC Fight Night at The O2 Arena on July 22, 2023 in London, England. (Photo by Mike Roach/Zuffa LLC via Getty Images)
Athletes

The Best Thing In The World For Bruna Brasil

Strawweight "Fighting Nerd" Determined To Prove She Belongs Here Saturday At UFC 304 In Manchester
By Steve Latrell, on X: @TheUFSteve • Jul. 26, 2024

If you saw any of Bruna Brasil’s giddy social media posts flying several thousand miles from her native Brazil to Manchester, you’ll be happy to know the infectious smiles and good vibes have not yet abated.

“I'm feeling great here in Manchester. It's my second time in England. I'm very happy, it's an incredible country. I feel at home. I've always wanted to visit here. I'm a huge fan of soccer, so it's cool to be here.” 

Order UFC 304: Edwards vs Muhammad 2

Beyond her soccer fandom, she’s here to square off with Molly McCann at UFC 304: Edwards vs Muhammad 2 Saturday night, and looking to keep the streak alive for Brazil’s Fighting Nerds. The Brazilian MMA collective that features Caio Borralho, Jean Silva and Carlos Prates, among others, has been on quite a tear lately, and the baton has now been passed to “The Special One.”

Bruna Brasil of Brazil warms up prior to her fight during the UFC Fight Night event at UFC APEX on February 10, 2024 in Las Vegas, Nevada.
(Photo by Mike Roach/Zuffa LLC)

“The Fighting Nerds strategy is hard work, dedication, and the will to be great, to improve,” she says firmly.

Improving is front-of-mind these days for the 31-year-old, as the UFC road hasn’t exactly been a smooth one so far. 

Joining Us For UFC 304 In Manchester? Get Your Tickets!

After punching her ticket to the big show with one of the best knockouts of the 2022 season of Dana White’s Contender Series, she ran straight into a buzzsaw named Denise Gomes in her UFC debut, getting finished by a brutal right hook in the first round. After that “welcome to the UFC” moment, she bounced back vs Shauna Bannon, getting the unanimous nod against the previously undefeated fighter. But those tables turned once again vs Loma Lookboonmee last February, when the scorecards favored her opponent. It has been less than two years and Brasil has already tasted the high highs and low lows.

Bruna Brasil of Brazil reacts after her knockout victory over Marnic Mann in a flyweight fight during Dana White's Contender Series season six, week eight at UFC APEX on September 13, 2022 in Las Vegas, Nevada. (Photo by Chris Unger/Zuffa LLC)
Bruna Brasil of Brazil reacts after her knockout victory over Marnic Mann in a flyweight fight during Dana White's Contender Series season six, week eight at UFC APEX on September 13, 2022 in Las Vegas, Nevada. (Photo by Chris Unger/Zuffa LLC)

“Through all my journey as a fighter, I've been evolving a lot, because we are fighters 24/7. So you learn to be resilient, to be determined, and to get through ups and downs with your chin up. Always going forward.”

The tests aren’t getting easier, as evidenced by Brasil’s opponent this Saturday: Molly McCann. A native of Liverpool, which is just a short train ride from neighboring Manchester, guarantees McCann will have the full support of the crowd in Co-op Live Arena. 

UFC 304 Embedded

Always hovering in and around the Top 15 rankings, McCann enters as the betting favorite and the fan favorite for her dramatic wins over Diana Belbita, Hannah Goldy, Luana Carolina and others. Brasil has studied her opponent intently.

Bruna Brasil of Brazil poses for a post fight portrait backstage during the UFC Fight Night at The O2 Arena on July 22, 2023 in London, England. (Photo by Mike Roach/Zuffa LLC via Getty Images)
Bruna Brasil of Brazil poses for a post fight portrait backstage during the UFC Fight Night at The O2 Arena on July 22, 2023 in London, England. (Photo by Mike Roach/Zuffa LLC)

“I think this fight is going to be aggressive, it's going to be dynamic. Molly will be going forward, I’ll be looking for the win. We’re both strikers, so I think it’s going to be a great fight for the crowd.”

She smiles when she’s reminded the singularly raucous UK fans will not be cheering for her. She had a taste of that at last summer’s UFC London when she defeated Dublin’s Bannon, a friend and training partner of McCann.

UFC 304: Fight By Fight Preview | Main Event Spotlight

“This is my second fight under these conditions. I think it's interesting. Actually, I think the best part is being at the arena with the crowd. It doesn't matter if they're supporting you, it's exciting.”

Particularly if she wins.

“I think it will be nice to shut up the crowd,” she says, smiling earnestly. “To show them that I’m here and I belong here.”

Order UFC 304: Edwards vs Muhammad 2

Her relatively short tenure in the promotion has ushered in that feeling of belonging; an awareness that she’s doing what she was meant to do.

“My life changed completely. My livelihood comes from fighting. I can train not worrying about other jobs. 

“Another huge change was the recognition from the people, from everyone who follows me. I'm still learning. I think I'll keep learning. For me, being a fighter is the best thing in the world.”

Don't miss a moment of UFC 304: Edwards vs Muhammad 2, live from Co-Op Live in Manchester, England. Prelims start at 8pm ET/5pm PT, while the main card kicks off live on PPV at 10pm ET/7pm PT.

Tags
UFC 304
Paddy Pimblett is shown in UFC 304 Embedded Episode 4
Embedded

UFC 304 Embedded | All Episodes

Go Behind The Scenes With The Athletes Fighting At UFC 304: Edwards vs Muhammad 2 In Manchester, England On July 27, 2024

More
Sean Strickland taunts Israel Adesanya of Nigeria in the closing moments of their UFC middleweight championship fight during the UFC 293 event at Qudos Bank Arena on September 10, 2023 in Sydney, Australia. (Photo by Chris Unger/Zuffa LLC)
Highlights

FAN'S CHOICE | TOP 10 UPSETS

We Asked Our Fans To Pick Their Top UFC Upsets!

Watch the Video
Khabib Nurmagomedov of Russia (R) and Conor McGregor of Ireland (L) start their UFC lightweight championship bout during the UFC 229 event inside T-Mobile Arena on October 6, 2018 in Las Vegas, Nevada. (Photo by Harry How/Getty Images)
Free Fight

Khabib Nurmagomedov vs Conor McGregor | UFC Muted

In This Episode Of Muted, Explore The UFC's Greatest Moments As If You Were Sitting Octagon-Side! No Commentary Just Fight, Crowd & Corner Sounds!

Watch the Video