Brok Weaver's Redemption Fight

“A win like that is a loss in my book,” Weaver declared. “I don’t like to win like that. I’m a warrior, man.”

When an illegal knee from opponent Kazula Vargas had connected with the chin of a downed Weaver, the referee halted the proceedings just a minute into the fight. The disqualification of Vargas handed the lightweight newcomer a win, yet not only was Weaver unhappy with the outcome, but he sympathized with Vargas.

“I hold nothing against Vargas,” he explained. “The knee? He was in the moment. I’ve been in the moment. I’ve kneed people down. It happens sometimes with the adrenaline. It’s a big fight. He was trying to catch me on the way up. It happens, man. I don’t blame him.”