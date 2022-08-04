Brogan Walker Has More To Showcase

Brogan Walker battles Hannah Guy in their women's flyweight fight during the filming of The Ultimate Fighter at UFC APEX on February 24, 2022 in Las Vegas, Nevada. (Photo by Chris Unger/Zuffa LLC)

When she talks about her opponent on Saturday night, there’s definitely some tension that has built up between the two. According to Walker, there is a big difference between her and Miller. She believes it isn’t about who wants it, it’s about who worked for it.

“I listen to her interviews, and I heard what she said, and she was just happy to be there,” Walker said. “I was not. I knew that I was supposed to be there. I belonged there and I was going to dominate and destroy and I’m not done yet.”

See Everything That Happened On Season 30 Of TUF!

The California native went pro in 2014 and has earned an 8-2 record. She spent time in the Invicta FC promotion, where she tallied a 3-2 record. In the past, she has also faced UFC veterans Miranda Maverick, Pearl Gonzalez, and Erin Blanchfield. Walker believes that the trials and tribulations that she faced on the show have prepped her for this big moment.

She also understands the spot that Miller is in, as someone at the beginning of her career with a 3-1 record who is hungrier than ever.

“I think that I’ve been in the position that she’s in right now where she’s underestimating me and thinks that because she wants it more that it’s going to happen,” Walker said. “It’s not what you want, it’s what you work for. I’ve underestimated opponents in the past, but I’ve learned and grown from those experiences, and I’ll never do that again. I’ll never underestimate anyone.”