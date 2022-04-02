Brock Lesnar's Best Moments

After losing to Mir in his UFC debut, Lesnar went on to win his next two fights, becoming the new UFC heavyweight champion. For his first title defense, it was only right that Lesnar would defend it against the only man to beat him. This time around, Lesnar wasn’t the same fighter he was the last time he met Mir. He was far more confident, patient, and had found validation that he was a force to be reckoned with.

Brock found far more success in his second outing against Mir almost immediately. Lesnar was able to maintain half guard and hold Mir down for the entire round. After being submitted by the black belt in their first outing, Lesnar knew he had little room for error. This time, the champion was noticeably more patient with his grappling against Mir. While holding jiu-jitsu black belt down, Lesnar was able to land heavy elbows and punches to the face of Mir.

The second round saw the same story. After Mir landed a quick flurry of knees and strikes, Lesnar took him down again. After securing the takedown, Lesnar pressed Mir against the cage and delivered a barrage of punches until the fight was halted. Lesnar retained his UFC heavyweight championship but, more importantly, he got his revenge.