BRITISH LIGHT HEAVYWEIGHT CONTENDER ZAK CHELLI SIGNS WITH ZUFFA BOXING

Chelli, 28, joins Zuffa’s loaded 175-pound roster riding a wave of momentum. In May, he authored one of the biggest upsets in modern boxing history, overcoming an early deficit to knock out two-division world champion David Morrell in the 10th round.

Chelli’s Zuffa Boxing debut will be announced shortly.

“I’m grateful for this opportunity. Zuffa is looking for fighters that they believe in, and I’m proud to be in that category,” Chelli said. “I’m thrilled that my fights will once again be shown on Sky Sports. I’ve fought on Sky many times, and they’ve always treated me well.

“I want to make the fights that the fans want to see. I’m ready to fight anyone, anytime, anywhere. I’ve proven that throughout my career.”

Chelli (17-3-1, 9 KOs) turned pro as a super middleweight in 2017, capturing English, British, and Commonwealth honors before moving up to light heavyweight last year. He won the English title in his first fight at 175 pounds before accepting the fight with the heavily favored Morrell on two weeks’ notice.

Chelli, who works as a supply teacher at a secondary school in Surrey, stunned the boxing world with his Rocky-like KO for the ages. He hurt Morrell in the ninth round before finishing the fight with a right hand with 36 seconds remaining in the 10th.