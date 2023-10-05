Bringing Back The Old Drew Dober

“It was unfortunate, but it was a learning experience,” Dober said. “Sometimes you forget about how you got there. With the knockout record and being ranked and all that stuff, I wasn’t doing certain things that got me there. I think I was feeling my own hype. I was listening to social media, and so we had to make the adjustment. What brought me to that position? We're bringing back the old Drew and then, of course, sprinkling a little bit of the new daddy motivation.”

He faces Glenn this weekend inside the UFC APEX, and when I asked him why this was the right fight for him, considering his past opponents, the answer was simple.

Recapping The Best Of The Lightweight Division in 2023

“I'm trying to stay active,” Dober said. “I don't want to wait for better opportunities. I want to stay more active. We're not getting any younger, plus I've got a baby now, so we need to start collecting checks. For me, I'm trying to get in the cage as often as possible, Ricky Glenn's name popped up, and I always say yes.”

Glenn returned to the Octagon in June 2021 after being away for nearly three years. Since then, he has fought three times, with a finish of Joaquim Silva, a draw against Grant Dawson and, most recently, a first-round knockout loss to Christos Giagos in April of this year.