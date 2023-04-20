The Bright Future Of Iasmin Lucindo

Iasmin Lucindo of Brazil and Yazmin Jauregui of Mexico talk after the conclusion of their strawweight fight during the UFC Fight Night event at Pechanga Arena on August 13, 2022 in San Diego, CA (Photo by Jeff Bottari/Zuffa LLC)

Everyone who watched had the same hope, including Lucindo, but sometimes things just don’t align as quickly as we’d like.

“I came home and then I thought about how long I would fight again. It was almost eight months for that, but it was good. I was able to understand the greatness of it all and focus on training.”

The wait comes to an end this Saturday when she’ll see her second straight—and well deserved—main card slot at UFC Fight Night: Pavlovich vs Blaydes.

Her original opponent for this Saturday, Melissa Martinez, was forced to withdraw due to injury. Brogan Walker, a recent finalist of The Ultimate Fighter, stepped in to replace her. The change means the bout will now be contested at flyweight, a weight class to which she is no stranger, having competed at 125 pounds in promotions like Samurai Fight House, Cage FS and NFC. In fact, her UFC debut was her first time at strawweight in several years, and she has wondered if the extra weight cut might have played into her loss to Jauregui. But she doesn’t bother herself much with the past. Her mind is firmly on Walker.