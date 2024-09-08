Brian Ortega Trusts Wisdom Gained Through Adversity

Unlock MORE of your inner combat sports fan with UFC Fight Pass! Fighting is what we live for. And no one brings you MORE live fights, new shows, and events across multiple combat sports from around the world. With a never-ending supply of fighting in every discipline, there’s always something new to watch. Leave it to the world’s authority in MMA to bring you the Ultimate 24/7 platform for MORE combat sports, UFC Fight Pass!

Following another injury-induced layoff, Ortega returned to face Yair Rodriguez and settle unfinished business in Mexico City. Things nearly fell apart for Ortega as he appeared to roll his ankle moments before the fight started, but instead, he turned in a vintage performance and earned his first finish since March 2018. Ortega believes that fight brought him “personal redemption” and pushed him to find “a little more peace” in his life.

“(Experience) just carries wisdom,” Ortega said. "When you're in there, you carry it with you every fight. You have to go through adversities. You have to go through some troubled times. Like in the last (fight), I rolled the ankle. Now, it's a thing, right? You just have to overcome it, but you also gain wisdom from it.”

He believes those experiences will give him that intangible edge over Lopes, who is four years his junior and just now entering his second year in the promotion. The acquired knowledge and poise also kept Ortega from getting too caught up in how he fits into the featherweight title picture. The talk of him moving up to lightweight, according to Ortega, was born more from a lack of logical fights at 145. Now, he has one, and while a win might not earn him a shot at whoever walks away with the title when Ilia Topuria faces Max Holloway at UFC 308, it puts him right back into the mix.