Brian Ortega's Plan Is Coming Together

As a rising star in the UFC featherweight division, the guarded Harbor Area native always wanted to keep the focus on himself, his work in the cage and in the gym, and if you strayed too far outside of those lines, the amiable, engaging Ortega would bristle and bite back.

Which is why it came as a surprise — hell, a shock — when the 31-year-old introduced his two sons, soon-to-be 10-year-old Caleb and eight-year-old Joshua, to the members of Team Ortega on Season 29 of The Ultimate Fighter and began posting photos and videos with them on social media over the last year.

“I was very unsure of what to do when it came to my family, especially my children,” said Ortega, letting out a long laugh when I ask him about the switch in approach just a couple days ahead of his return to action against Yair Rodriguez this weekend when the UFC returns to ABC. “My mentality was they’re none of you guys’ business. Your business is with me; you want to find out about my career.

“Why you want to talk about my personal life? Why you want to talk about my kids? I was very hostile. I was very confro…”

He stops himself off, pausing to find the clearest way to express his thought.