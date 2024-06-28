Brian Ortega: Fighting For Something Bigger

“I didn’t know what to expect,” began the soft-spoken fighter. “My pastor invited me, and lately, following the church and his guidance has been something good for my life, so I said, ‘Why not? Let’s go.’

“The first time I went, I didn’t have such a great experience. I went there and it was beautiful. I went there with my boys, took an RV out there — we were playing soccer ’til two in the morning on this little field they made with tires around it. They made a paintball field. They made a tent for the service or to just talk and hang out.

“For not a lot of money, it was a pretty dope setup.

"It was just a vacation with the boys, and to see my kids worship the Lord, get on their knees and pray, and then when we spoke, every day, things got more interesting, they got better,” continued Ortega, who has hinted in the past at having to navigate dark and trying times without ever fully going into detail about his experiences. “I got to see men be more vulnerable than they have ever been — be honest about what is going on with them, why they are where they are, why they are in their dark places, where they are in their dark places.