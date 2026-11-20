The internet is an interesting place when it comes to viewing athletes and presenting athletes because while context is everything, it’s also something that countless people want to leave out in order to better make the case they’re trying to make.
Longtime sports podcaster Bill Simmons jokes and groans about the “So-And-So Was a Problem!” reels that currently populate every sports fan’s algorithm these days because absolutely anyone can look like a menace if you splice together the right highlights and leave out any discussion of their deficiencies, shortcomings, or — in stick and ball sports — how the rest of the team performed around them. It holds in MMA as well, where a well-edited sizzle reel can make anyone look like a monster, even if the truth is those victories came against overmatched competition and they struggled to get over the hump.
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The inverse happens too, though: people either forget or criminally under-rate how good an individual was because of recent results and performance, failing to recognize that all losses are not created equal and things like the quality of competition they’ve faced have to be factored in. Brian Ortega is one of the poster boys for that currently, as the longtime featherweight contender ventures up to lightweight for the first time, stuck in a rut that looks ugly on Wikipedia and Tapology, but has to be broken down a little more to get a better understanding of how it’s built.
“Fans are gonna love the winners always, and when someone loses, it’s easy to put them down,” Ortega said ahead of his fight against Dan Hooker in his lightweight debut this Saturday at ABHA Arena. “If I could educate the masses, I would say, ‘This s*** ain’t easy!’ I’ve fought nothing but monsters. Doesn’t matter who you are, I only fought nothing but monsters.
“My only losses came to world champions and people who fought for the title twice,” Ortega said.
“Diego Lopes —fought for the title twice. (Alexander) Volkanovski —world champion. Aljamain (Sterling) —world champion. Max (Holloway) —world champion, and Max and freakin’ Volk are in discussions for the baddest people that have ever stepped into the Octagon. So, when people s*** on my name, I’m like, ‘Bro, I think you forget I’m not hand-picking anyone.’ Even when the fight with Hooker comes, I say, ‘Yes.’
“I’m not saying, ‘Do you have another guy?’ or ‘Can I have a list of three people that I can pick?’ which I’ve seen people do that,” he added. “‘Give me who you want and that’s it.’ It doesn’t matter your ranking, doesn’t matter where you’re at —obviously I want to fight the best, but it’s been no joke with these guys.”
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But two things can be true at the same time, and in Ortega’s case, the quality of competition has indeed remained sky-high, but the performances of late have definitely not been what fans have been used to seeing from the Torrence, California native.
In his bout with Lopes at UFC 306 at Sphere in Las Vegas, Ortega got cracked early, woke back up with the next shot, and then was on autopilot the rest of the way. Just under a year later, he turned up in Shanghai to face Sterling and came up short against the former bantamweight champion.
That outing —and mostly the weight cut before it — cemented his desire and decision to relocate to lightweight, where he meets Hooker this weekend.
“I feel good,” he said. “For the first time in a long time, I’m not here just kinda answering questions and being a shell of myself. “Usually I’m cutting, I’m dehydrated, I’m starving; it’s a Wednesday and I see the media schedule hit, and I’m like ‘F***!’ I just wanted to get through it.”
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Ortega was, without question, far more engaging during his session, and was also straightforward when talking about the pairing with Hooker, who exists in a similar position as Ortega, arriving on a three-fight slide amassed in bouts with Arman Tsarukyan, Benoit Saint-Denis, and Salahdine Parnasse.
“I feel like we both did a lot in our weight classes, in our divisions, and we’re in a similar place where we’re mid-30s, we’re in the UFC, we have our contracts, we still believe in ourselves; let’s see what we’ve got, and we show up to fight,” he said of Hooker. “A lot of people don’t realize… there are people who win fights, and that’s great; I admire that —you people have the ability to win the fight, win the round, stay strategically in place, accumulate all these points; that’s dope.”
“There are very few people who say, ‘F*** it! I come to fight!’ and when I show up, we’re gonna fight,” he added. “(Hooker) is one of those.”
So too is Ortega, which is why fans can expect an all-action affair when he and “The Hangman” share the Octagon this weekend.
“I got a couple fights left in my contract, and I’m trying to give the world bangers; I’m trying to bang it out,” he said with a smile when asked about how the fight could play out. “If I can give you a banger —nothing has ever changed for me. Every time I’ve fought, it’s always ‘I’m gonna try to win, but I’m gonna fight.’ I never try to play it safe.
“Obviously, we look at the weaknesses, we look at everything, and if we end up on the ground, I think it’s safe to say it’s gonna be a good fight,” Ortega added. “He did have great wrestling against Gamrot; it’s not like he’s super-uneducated in that department. He’s fought everybody. It’d be silly for me to say, ‘I’m just better there.’
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“He knows what he has, I know what I have, I know what we think we’re better at, and if the opportunity presents itself where I can use my jiu-jitsu and capitalize on it, you best believe I’m gonna do it.”
For Ortega, it has been and always will be a pretty simple equation each and every time he steps through the gate and onto the biggest stage in the sport.
“Every fight, I’m prepared for it to go the distance,” he offered. “If I can finish you in any way, I always do it. Whether it’s on the feet, on the ground; if I can put you out, I will. That’s the name of this game.
“Do I want a finish? Yes. Am I looking for a finish? Yes. I fought five-fives since 2017 —this is one of the first three-rounders that I’ve had in recent years; I think we’ll be alright.”
Don't miss a moment of UFC Fight Night: Prochazka vs Stirling, live from ABHA Arena in Doha, Qatar, on November 21, 2026. This event airs at a special time: Prelims begin at 10am ET/7am PT, followed by the Main Card at 1pm ET/10am PT. Stream the entire event live on Paramount+.