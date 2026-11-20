Longtime sports podcaster Bill Simmons jokes and groans about the “So-And-So Was a Problem!” reels that currently populate every sports fan’s algorithm these days because absolutely anyone can look like a menace if you splice together the right highlights and leave out any discussion of their deficiencies, shortcomings, or — in stick and ball sports — how the rest of the team performed around them. It holds in MMA as well, where a well-edited sizzle reel can make anyone look like a monster, even if the truth is those victories came against overmatched competition and they struggled to get over the hump.

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The inverse happens too, though: people either forget or criminally under-rate how good an individual was because of recent results and performance, failing to recognize that all losses are not created equal and things like the quality of competition they’ve faced have to be factored in. Brian Ortega is one of the poster boys for that currently, as the longtime featherweight contender ventures up to lightweight for the first time, stuck in a rut that looks ugly on Wikipedia and Tapology, but has to be broken down a little more to get a better understanding of how it’s built.

“Fans are gonna love the winners always, and when someone loses, it’s easy to put them down,” Ortega said ahead of his fight against Dan Hooker in his lightweight debut this Saturday at ABHA Arena. “If I could educate the masses, I would say, ‘This s*** ain’t easy!’ I’ve fought nothing but monsters. Doesn’t matter who you are, I only fought nothing but monsters.