Brian Ortega and Yair Rodríguez See The Path To The Top

After the conclusion of the massive Alexander Volkanovski vs Max Holloway trilogy at UFC 276, where Volkanovski defeated Holloway decisively and for the third time, the champion’s next opponent may come from the main event of UFC Fight Night: Ortega vs Rodríguez.

“I think Volkanovski looked amazing,” Yair Rodríguez said. “He did a great job, he looked clean. Nothing to say [bad] about Max, Max is a great fighter. We’ll have to see what was going on with him and why he couldn’t do a lot better like those last times he fought Volkanovski. I don’t want to take anything away from the champ, he looked amazing, he did a great job and it was impressive.”

Main Event Preview | UFC Fight Night: Ortega vs Rodríguez

Volkanovski has suggested that he’s aiming to become a two-division champion, challenging for the lightweight title by the time his career ends. But with the lightweight title vacated and Volkanovski currently recovering from hand surgery, it wouldn’t be a surprise if the 155-pound division moved on without him.

Waiting in the wings are Rodríguez and Brian Ortega, two featherweights who’ve been amongst the division’s elite since joining the UFC. Currently ranked No. 3 and No. 2, respectively, a dominant win in Long Island this weekend could very well make a statement that they deserve the next shot at the title.