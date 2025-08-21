Brian Ortega Is Always Within Striking Distance

Over the last 11 years in the promotion, “T-City” has shown off his penchant for the comeback effort. As he climbed up the featherweight ranks, the Los Angeles native routinely seized the momentum out of nowhere to score highlight finishes against the likes of Diego Brandão and Clay Guida. It’s how he quickly ascended to fan-favorite and contender status, both of which were stamped when he finished Cub Swanson and Frankie Edgar in a three-month span.

Since then, though, Ortega has alternated between states of tapping into his full potential and struggling with injury-induced inconsistency. Since knocking out Edgar in March 2018, he has fought a total of six times, collecting a 2-4 record in that time. To be fair, two of those losses were to Max Holloway and Alexander Volkanovski in Fight of the Night title bids, and another loss occurred when he dislocated his shoulder against Yair Rodriguez (who he would beat in a rematch), so the results are a little deceiving.

When he is on, though, he looks every bit the part of a future champion, such as in his wins over The Korean Zombie and Rodriguez, the latter of which earned him his eighth performance bonus. He wasn’t able to capitalize on his win over Rodriguez, however, as weight-cutting issues took him out of his booking with Diego Lopes last summer before dropping a decision to Lopes at UFC 306. That’s the rub with Ortega, but, at 34, he remains in and around a rather open featherweight title picture as he approaches a co-main event assignment against Aljamain Sterling at UFC Fight Night: Walker vs Zhang.