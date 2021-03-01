Brian Ortega: All About Opportunity On The Ultimate Fighter

Seeing the road ahead as far more than just a reality television show, Ortega hopes his team makes the most of the opportunity that he's creating, enhanced by the benefit of bringing along the coaching staff he trusts with his own career.

"I’m bringing my coaches," the 29-year-old, preparing for a title shot of his own, said. "I’m bringing the coaches that I trust to bring me to a world championship level. I’m bringing them into the show to get these guys to win this contract."

"Whatever you need, I’ve got," Ortega said, explaining the coaching staff he built for this opportunity. "I've got striking, I've got wrestling, I've got game planners, nutritionists. I’ve got everyone on board that’s going to make you the best you that you can be. Only you can mess yourself up. If you’re willing to work and listen, I’m willing to help and guide you to the best of my abilities with the best that I have."

Of course, it's about more than just the UFC contract that is up for grabs for a bantamweight and middleweight at the end of the show -- Ortega knows that lifelong bonds are forged in the show, and while it's not something he'll actively seek, he knows the development of an emotional investment with his team will be inevitable.