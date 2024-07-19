Brian Kelleher Sets His Sights On The Future

While “Boom” hasn’t gotten quite the results he’s wanted in recent years, Kelleher’s gained invaluable experience against some of the toughest fighters at 135 pounds. In March of 2022, Kelleher challenged the No. 10 ranked bantamweight contender, Umar Nurmagomedov. Three months later, Kelleher fought current No. 12 ranked bantamweight Mario Bautista. Then, after recovering from neck surgery, Kelleher returned to the Octagon to face former bantamweight champion Cody Garbrandt.

“It’s definitely rough taking losses, especially when you know you did everything you could in preparation,” Kelleher said. “You feel mentally, physically prepared and things just don’t work out, for whatever reason. I’ve been in this game for a long time, so to be able to bounce back is something I’ve learned to do and just erase the past and start with a clean slate and that’s what I’m doing going into this one.”

At Long Island MMA, Kelleher’s surrounded by dozens of young, hungry, aspiring mixed martial artists, all with similar dreams of making it to the UFC. It’s an environment that’s helped keep Kelleher’s mind sharp 13 years into his professional mixed martial arts career.

“For me, it’s amazing because all these guys that I’m training with are younger guys coming up that want to get to where I am, so I feel like they keep me feeling young and they’re out there to kill and prove something. I feel like they’re training with a guy in the UFC, they want to get there, so they’re going to go hard against me and try to win these rounds, so it only helps me as a veteran in this sport to stay fresh and stay young.”