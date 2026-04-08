Breyon Gorham’s Impressive Impressions | Zuffa Boxing

Breyon Gorham’s first trip to London is going about as well as anyone could hope for.
“It’s a vibe” he insists, again and again.
Relentlessly friendly, the self-described family man happily gives time to an unending series of media and fans wanting a piece of him. But despite the well-earned attention, he seems a bit surprised by all the fuss and admits more than once that he’s ready to get to the fighting part of the week.
"Boxing was just always in my family, you know? It was part of my family bloodline. I'm a fourth-generation boxer. I had two uncles that boxed and a grandfather that boxed. So, I just fell down in line with it.”
The sport ran in his veins from early childhood, and eventually the moment arrived; the moment where he knew boxing was more than a pastime.
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"When I won my first nationals, that's when I had the realization that I can do something in this sport. Definitely."
And he has. At just 25 years of age, he has remained undefeated through his 21 professional fights, with 16 of them ending in knockouts. The results have been dazzling, but there is no magic in his process.
"I just feel like it's the hard work and dedication we put in,” he offers. “Being able to be patient, the skills, the team that I have that's backing me, it's a collective of things."
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His stellar résumé, coupled with a disarmingly humble and easygoing spirit made him a much sought-after talent in the boxing world, but when the time came, his decision was an easy one.
"Zuffa Boxing was the right choice because I feel like they're the future of boxing. We had a lot of offers. My coach and management was able to see what fit was best for us. Zuffa Boxing was the route."
His first assignment under the banner is a big one: colliding with veteran Eduardo Costa on the undercard of the massive Fury vs Makhmudov event happening April 11 at Tottenham Hotspur stadium in London. It takes a venue the size of Premier League pitch to contain a show this big.
"I feel like it's going to be something different,” smiling big at the thought. “It's going to be my first time fighting in a stadium. They say by the time Tyson Fury comes in it could be 75,000 people. It's supposed to be massive, man, history in the making. I'm happy to be a part of it. Just happy to be part of the card. Like I say, I'm going make my mark."
He’ll certainly get his chance. Combined with the enormous in-house attendance will be a potentially sizeable audience watching at home as Netflix beams the fight all over the globe.
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"I'm feeling determined, man. I'm just ready to showcase my skills. We worked hard in training camp, and it's time to work now. I feel like this is destiny for me, to fight on a platform like this."
With the potential for his already sizeable fanbase set to climb, he recognizes this is his chance to make an impact on viewers. The attention he received as a prospect on the prelims this week could soon end up feeling like a quaint memory.
“I just want to leave an impressive impression...that when they watch me fight, they see that I'm different than a lot of fighters, that I really bring skills to the table. And grit. And that I could be a legend.”
The next chapter on his road to legend status will be the hard-hitting Brazilian Costa.
"I don't know too much about him. I know that he's real durable. He's never been stopped before...so, we're looking to be the first ones to stop him."
Extending his win streak in front of a worldwide audience will certainly inch him towards legend status, too. And like any of his peers who strap on the gloves, of course Gorham can imagine the glimmer of a championship belt around his waist. Still, his priorities in this game are far more grounded.
"The goal I have for myself personally is just to be comfortable in life. Be well-off financially. Take care of my family, be healthy. I got a baby on the way too; be the best dad that I can be for my baby. You know, it's a collective of things."