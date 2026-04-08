Breyon Gorham’s Impressive Impressions | Zuffa Boxing

"Boxing was just always in my family, you know? It was part of my family bloodline. I'm a fourth-generation boxer. I had two uncles that boxed and a grandfather that boxed. So, I just fell down in line with it.”

The sport ran in his veins from early childhood, and eventually the moment arrived; the moment where he knew boxing was more than a pastime.

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"When I won my first nationals, that's when I had the realization that I can do something in this sport. Definitely."

And he has. At just 25 years of age, he has remained undefeated through his 21 professional fights, with 16 of them ending in knockouts. The results have been dazzling, but there is no magic in his process.