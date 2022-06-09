Brendan Allen Wants To Create New Moments

Allen last fought in February, when he submitted middleweight Sam Alvey via rear naked choke in the second round. Since then, Allen has been focused on remaining consistent with staying in shape and focusing on his health.

He’s enjoying the moments with his friends, taking everything in and not blocking things out like he used to. Allen’s mindset heading into fight week is steady and he’s never felt better.

“I’ve had a lot of fights,” Allen said. “I’ve had a lot of good fights, a lot of bad fights. I’ve had a lot of good things and bad things happen, so I kind of learn a little bit from every time and I just try to grow as a person and just be a little bit better every time. I feel great where I’m at physically, emotionally, so I’m just excited.”

The area that Allen believes he has grown the most since he made his UFC debut back in 2019 is mentally. Physically, he doesn’t feel like there’s been much of a change, but mentally, things have improved.

“I think my skills have always been there, technically I’ve always been there, but opening up and showing those things in the gym in the fights and just being more focused,” Allen said. “Sometimes I was too focused, sometimes I was too held on to things and thoughts, positionally in the fights that I really wanted to make happen rather than just flowing with it, so mentally I think I’m just way beyond that.”