Brendan Allen vs Paul Craig To Headline UFC Fight Night November 18

UFC FIGHT NIGHT: ALLEN vs CRAIG takes place Saturday, November 18 in Las Vegas and will be available exclusively on ESPN+ (English and Spanish). The prelims will start at 2 p.m. ET / 11 a.m. PT, followed by the main card at 5 p.m. ET / 2 p.m. PT.

Allen (22-5, fighting out of Delray Beach, Fla. by way of Covington, La.) looks to make the most of his first UFC main event. A black belt in Brazilian Jiu-Jitsu, the South Carolina native has delivered submission wins against Bruno Silva, Andre Muniz, and Krzysztof Jotko in his last three outings. Allen now sets out with intentions of securing a sixth straight victory and position himself for a massive 2024 season.

Scotland’s Craig (23-4, fighting out of Coatbridge, Scotland) returns to action seeking a second consecutive win in emphatic fashion. A versatile competitor who can do it all, Craig has collected wins against Andre Muniz, Nikita Krylov, and former UFC light heavyweight champion Jamahal Hill. The always exciting Craig steps back inside the Octagon with the intention to dispose of Allen and crack into the Top 10 rankings.

Judo black belt Pinheiro (11-1, fighting out of Tijuana, Mexico) sets out to claim her 10th straight victory. The Dana White’s Contender Series contract winner has quickly risen through the division with strong wins against Michelle Waterson-Gomez, Sam Hughes, and Randa Markos. Pinheiro now aims to close out the year with a strong performance over Ribas.

Ribas (12-4, fighting out of Varginha, Minas Gerais, Brazil) is determined to bounce back into the win column and find the path back to title contention. A fan favorite, Ribas has entertained with memorable wins against Mackenzie Dern, Viviane Araújo, and Paige VanZant. The Brazilian contender is more motivated than ever to claim a win against a formidable foe in Pinheiro.

Additional bouts on the card include: