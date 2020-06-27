Brendan Allen's Tunnel Vision

“It’s good to learn something coming out of a win, for sure,” he acknowledged, begrudgingly finding a silver lining amidst his frustrations. “It was nothing to do with skill because there wasn’t any point where I was worried. I don’t think the fight was close.

“I feel I should have put him away in the first when I dropped him, but I guess I needed that (frustrating performance) to put me back to where I want to be mentally in terms of my thought process in order to fight somebody like this.”

An unexpected new wrinkle emerged as Allen readied to begin his preparations for his fight with Heinisch that has helped him get into the right frame of mind as he looks to extend his UFC record to 4-0 and potentially crack the Top 15 in the middleweight division.

Though he lives in Louisiana, Allen has always spent his training camps in Milwaukee, Wisconsin, working under highly respected coach Duke Roufus alongside a host of UFC veterans.

But with this fight against Heinisch coming together relatively quickly and his main training partner, Gerald Meerschaert, fresh off a 15-second knockout loss that would keep him from assisting Allen, the rising middleweight prospect opted to shift his preparations to Sanford MMA, the state-of-the-art new facility that houses the team that previously operated out of Hard Knocks 365 in South Florida under the leadership of Henri Hooft.

“I came down here to visit some friends and I couldn’t train because of my fractures and healing,” said Allen, who came away from his bout with Daukaus with three broken bones in his face, about how the shift to Sanford MMA came about. “I went to the gym to watch a friend of mine and after Gerald’s last fight, I had to make an adjustment due to a lack of training partners.

“It came together through Jared Gordon — he was my in to the team and the one who linked me up with Henri,” he added. “It was entirely circumstantial; it had nothing to do with the last fight whatsoever. It was circumstantial — something that came together quickly, and I had to pivot.”

After looking at his initial training camp with the Sanford MMA team as a trial process — a chance to gauge the fit, see how he meshed with the members of the team, and how practices were run — the laser-focused Louisiana native intends to make the permanent shift to preparing with the squad that includes fellow UFC middleweights Derek Brunson and Phil Hawes, as well as promotional newcomer Michael Chandler and welterweight contender Gilbert Burns.

“I’ve been asked if it’s permanent and, as of this point, I think it is,” said Allen. “I didn’t think about that coming into it, to be honest — I was just trying to focus on preparing for this fight. I didn’t know if I would like it, if they would accept me; there were so many variables.

Watch Saturday With Your ESPN+ Subscription

“Now that I’m here and everything has gone so great and everyone has taken me in, I feel like this is a great fit for me. I think it’s a permanent move for me at this point.”