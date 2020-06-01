Brendan Allen Refuses To Underperform

It was his fight against Anthony Hernandez for the vacant LFA middleweight title at the start of 2018 — a fight he lost by unanimous decision.

“All my losses are frustrating because they were all to myself; they weren’t to my opponents,” said Allen, who goes searching for a third straight UFC win this weekend when he takes on promotional newcomer Kyle Daukaus. “I feel like I’m a thousand times better than all of them, but they beat me that night.

“The Anthony Hernandez loss was the most frustrating that I’ve had and I told myself that if that ever happened again, I wouldn’t fight any more. I let myself down and that’s the most frustrating part — knowing that I did it to myself — and that set me a couple steps back.

“It’s probably for the better and things happen for a reason, but if I ever lose to myself like that again, it doesn’t matter where I’m at — I’m done. I’m not going to kill my body, be away from my family just to go s*** the bed.”

Since that late January evening three years ago, the Roufusport representative has rattled off six consecutive victories, including finally getting his hands on the LFA middleweight strap, which he successfully defended once before parlaying a first-round finish on the Contender Series last summer into a UFC contract.

In his first Octagon appearance, Allen showcased his tenacity and technical skills on the ground, weathering a rough first round before submitting Kevin Holland in the second. As an encore, the surging rookie made relatively quick work of Tom Breese, finishing the once highly touted Englishman late in the opening frame of their February encounter.

Most impressive of all, however, is the fact that Allen has been a picture of calm and poise throughout, navigating his way through tricky positions and potentially dangerous situations against two highly skilled fighters like he was completing the most mundane household chores.

“It’s just repetition and experience,” said the streaking newcomer, who has already established himself as one of the top emerging talents in the middleweight division. “I like to put myself in precarious situations and it’s not like the other person puts me in them; I put myself in them.

“It’s confidence — I have full confidence in myself and my abilities and I know that when I’m calm, I’m dangerous and I can get out of any position.”