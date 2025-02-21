Brendan Allen | Redemption Tour

The Louisiana native had won his previous seven bouts, including victories over the likes of Chris Curtis, Paul Craig and André Muniz. The streak included five wins by submission, all via rear-naked choke.

That success ultimately earned him a co-main event slot at UFC Paris against Imavov. However, seven fights in just over two years took a physical toll on Allen. While he was able to address nagging injuries and recover his body during his training camp for Imavov, Allen didn’t have enough time to fully rebuild his body before stepping into the Octagon.

“The last time wasn’t the best version of me so I’m just trying to put my best foot forward and go put the best version of me in there,” Allen said. “As long as I’m the best me, I know I can beat anyone in the world, and I will beat anyone in the world.”

Coming off a loss, Allen didn’t feel like he had the negotiating power to call for someone higher than him in the middleweight rankings. As the current No. 9 ranked contender, he looked down the line and chose who he believed was the most deserving dance partner.