Brendan Allen | Nothing to Prove

For the last three fight camps, the 30-year-old middleweight has booked a trip to Chicago, reconnecting with former Roufusport teammate and former welterweight champ Belal Muhammad under the guidance of Mike Valle and the Valle Flow Striking crew.

“They have a lot of individual focus from the coach, from the team for each fight,” Allen said. “The camaraderie is really nice, good guys, good coaches, and the individualized attention is something I really saw I needed and saw Belal had that really helped with his success.

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“At this point, I know how to fight,” the fourth-ranked middleweight added with a laugh. “I’ve had a lot of those — big fights, small fights — so I don’t need to go in here with these big gyms and fight every single day. I need to make it to the fight, I need to be sharp with what we want to be sharp with, approach it in a more intelligent manner and just go into the fight in a better zone mentally and physically. I think that’s what we do. We do all of that, we communicate greatly and the results have been what they have been.”