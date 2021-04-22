Brendan Allen Is Looking To Bounce Back

That’s not something you usually hear from a fighter who just lost in the UFC for the first time, but the truth is that Allen feels like the loss could have been what he needed.

At 3-0 in the UFC, Allen was riding high, ready for a crack at the top 15 and ready to finally fight Ian Heinisch. But the fight would fall through yet again, forcing Allen to accept a short-notice bout with Sean Strickland.

“I think emotionally it was really tough to have it taken away from me again and I really didn’t know who Sean Strickland was, to be honest. I thought it was going to be a cakewalk,” Allen told UFC.com. “It was tough for me to wrap my head around missing out on the Top 15 opportunity. That was some immaturity there.”

Strickland knocked Allen out early in the second round, handing the 25-year-old a loss he didn’t see coming. Allen viewed the defeat as a learning experience, and he believes his mental fortitude will help him bounce back in a big way at UFC 261.