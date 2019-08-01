Brendan Allen Is Mature Beyond His Age

But if the 23-year-old Louisianan has looked like a different beast on fight night as of late, maybe it’s because he’s been fighting with a proverbial ticking time bomb strapped to his back since early 2018.

“I’m very fortunate to have a backup plan and other things I want to do with my life, so ultimately, I was ready to pursue those ventures if I did lose on the Contender Series,” said Allen, who instead submitted Aaron Jeffery in less than four minutes in July 16, earning a UFC contract in the process.

Now that he’s reached the Octagon, Allen’s mindset has changed, as he says, “I’m gonna ride it out as long as I can, and when the wheels come off I’ll go to the next one.” But following a January 2018 loss to Anthony Hernandez that put his record at 8-3, with his only defeats coming to current UFC roster members Hernandez, Eryk Anders and Trevin Giles, he made a promise to himself.

“No matter what, if I lost before I got to the UFC, I wouldn’t fight anymore,” he said.