Brendan Allen: 'I'm More Mature'

Brendan Allen battles Krzysztof Jotko of Poland in a middleweight fight during the UFC Fight Night event at UFC APEX on October 01, 2022 in Las Vegas, Nevada. (Photo by Jeff Bottari/Zuffa LLC)

Allen feels that his physical skills and his mental skills are aligning at the right time for him to realize that potential. Part of making that jump was Allen hiring a sports psychologist to help him compartmentalize what he’s feeling in the lead-up to a fight and during the fight itself.

It was crucial for Allen to learn that the emotions he would try to shake off or hide from would haunt him during competition. Finding a way to deal with that anxiety and the emotions that come with fighting have helped him reach a new place and, in turn, become the best version of himself possible.

“The nerves are never going to stop; the emotions are never going to stop. They are always going to be there,” Allen said. “It’s how you deal with them, and I’m at the point now where I’m more mature and well-rounded to deal with those things.”

Winning the mental game has always been Allen’s biggest hurdle, and with that squared away, he’s expecting to shine in Saturday’s co-main event.

“If I feel this way on fight night I’m going to walk through André,” Allen said. “It’s not even going to be a close fight. I’m going to finish him and it’s not going to be anything nice.”

Handing Muniz his first UFC loss would definitely send a message. Muniz’s five UFC victories have been dominant and have helped him achieve the No. 11 ranking in the middleweight division.

Allen doesn’t believe that Muniz has been truly tested and he’s intrigued to see what the Brazilian jiu jitsu ace does when he meets his match.

“What happens when you fight somebody who is better than you in every way?” Allen asked rhetorically. “One day that’s going to happen to me. What the f*** am I going to do?”

That’s one thing I like to see with other fighters and because I think I am better everywhere. We are going to see on Saturday if I can stop where he wants to go, if I can put him there after he doesn’t want to be there, if I’m hitting him and he doesn’t want to be hit. That’s what I want to find out.”

If things go Allen’s way, it sounds like fight fans are going to learn a lot about André Muniz.

And that’s Allen’s goal.

Defeating an opponent who some consider a dark horse in the division and who has hype behind him is exactly what Allen wants. It’s the perfect chance for him to quickly go from the prospect with potential to be a serious contender to someone who is right in the mix with the best middleweights in the world.