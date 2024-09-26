Brendan Allen: “I’m Just Me”

Announcements
Brendan Allen can’t wait to spoil the party in Paris. As someone who loves to fight solely in America, the 28-year-old really isn’t sold on flying long distances, as he prefers to stay close to home. But coming into enemy territory to face France’s Nassourdine Imavov, where everything is in his opponent’s favor, that’s something that makes the journey worth it.
“He is the favorite for whatever the reason may be,” Allen said.” We can go on about his resume, his accolades or whatever, but for whatever the case may be, he's the favorite. I'm going to beat him in his hometown. I'm going to beat him in front of his people, and I'm going to do it very convincingly.”
It has been an interesting road for Allen in the middleweight division, as he enters his co-main event bout in Paris on a seven-fight win streak, most recently defeating Chris Curtis in a rematch back in April. That fight was originally supposed to be against former title challenger Marvin Vettori, but an injury forced Vettori out of the fight. A year before that, Allen was set to face Jack Hermansson and that fight ended up being canceled.
He beat Curtis by split decision, but prior to that, “All In” had rattled off four consecutive submission victories, all by rear-naked choke. During his pre-fight interview with UFC.com, Allen emphasized the much different path he has had to take in his career in order to get to the top. But he strongly believes that beating Imavov, who sits at No. 4 in the rankings, will put him right where he wants to be.
“I don't feel like I get those opportunities, and I have to take the long road,” Allen said. “I can say I feel that way, but it's a fact. We can look at the people who have gotten those jumps and the people who haven't and I'm the one that hasn't. If I was anybody else with the win streak that I'm on, I would have been fighting for a title probably two fights ago, but I'm not and it is what it is. I can't change it. I'm just me.”
Imavov is four years into his UFC career, making his debut back in 2020. His last win was the biggest of his career so far, as he stopped Jared Cannonier in the fourth round. Allen said he hoped this would have been a main event for the two middleweights, and there was even a five round co-main event on the table at one point, but that ultimately didn’t come to fruition.
Allen has been in the UFC realm since 2019, when he earned his contract on Dana White’s Contender Series. With 14 UFC wins under his belt, he believes that experience will play a huge role in Saturday’s matchup.
“When I really break him down, I think I'm better than him everywhere,” Allen said. “I think he's got the advantage, maybe in speed, but I have the advantage everywhere else. I think I'm just as fast but I'm definitely stronger. I think I'm bigger, stronger. I think my cardio is better, my technical abilities are better, striking and on the ground. I'm tougher, more experienced.”
The Kill Cliff FC product said that if it weren’t for the number in front of Imavov’s name, he probably wouldn’t be fighting him. But he wants to do everything in his power to show that he is ready for a title shot. He believes what the 185-pound division needs is some new blood and that comes in the form of himself, and peers like Brazil’s Caio Borralho.
Heading into this fight, Allen feels more focused than ever. He wants to leave no stone unturned in showing why he is the better man and the one that deserves a crack at gold.
“I think he's good, don't get me wrong, but I think we're just on two totally different levels and it's up to me to go prove it. Obviously, he's here for a reason, but I think we're just different and I've got to go show it.”
