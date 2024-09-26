Brendan Allen: “I’m Just Me”

“He is the favorite for whatever the reason may be,” Allen said.” We can go on about his resume, his accolades or whatever, but for whatever the case may be, he's the favorite. I'm going to beat him in his hometown. I'm going to beat him in front of his people, and I'm going to do it very convincingly.”

Order UFC 307: Pereira vs Rountree Jr.

It has been an interesting road for Allen in the middleweight division, as he enters his co-main event bout in Paris on a seven-fight win streak, most recently defeating Chris Curtis in a rematch back in April. That fight was originally supposed to be against former title challenger Marvin Vettori, but an injury forced Vettori out of the fight. A year before that, Allen was set to face Jack Hermansson and that fight ended up being canceled.

He beat Curtis by split decision, but prior to that, “All In” had rattled off four consecutive submission victories, all by rear-naked choke. During his pre-fight interview with UFC.com, Allen emphasized the much different path he has had to take in his career in order to get to the top. But he strongly believes that beating Imavov, who sits at No. 4 in the rankings, will put him right where he wants to be.

“I don't feel like I get those opportunities, and I have to take the long road,” Allen said. “I can say I feel that way, but it's a fact. We can look at the people who have gotten those jumps and the people who haven't and I'm the one that hasn't. If I was anybody else with the win streak that I'm on, I would have been fighting for a title probably two fights ago, but I'm not and it is what it is. I can't change it. I'm just me.”