Brendan Allen Is Hunting Reinier de Ridder’s Ranking

Allen has been part of a group of middleweights who have positioned themselves within striking distance of the division’s elite. But decision losses to fellow contenders Nassourdine Imavov and Hernandez hurt Allen’s stock. A win over old foe Marvin Vettori in their UFC 318 rematch in July put Allen back on track, but there was still plenty of work to do to get to a top contender spot.

But life moves fast in mixed martial arts, and an unexpected opportunity arose when Hernandez was forced out of his bout with de Ridder this weekend in Vancouver. Allen got the call, and he took the opportunity with both hands. Now he’s determined to make this chance count.

“I didn't show up in two of my fights, and lost recently, so then I revitalized myself and came back even better for the last one. Now it's just continuing with that momentum and showing that those were just two hiccups. They were still super-close fights to two top guys in the world, and still, I can arguably say I won.

"So, to go out here and put a stamp on with a great performance over de Ridder just puts me right back in number four in the world. And, who knows, maybe Chimaev says my name because he wants a real test. And worst case scenario, we get Dricus (Du Plessis) next, and I beat him up.”

Allen and de Ridder previously trained under the same roof at Kill Cliff FC, but never really trained together, with Allen explaining that, other than a brief roll during a group drill, they have largely stayed distant.

“That's the only interaction that we've ever had,” he explained.