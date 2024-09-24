Brendan Allen | Dana White’s Contender Series Grad Showcase

With one chance to make an impression, DWCS fighters can earn a UFC contract based solely on their performance that night if White believes they have what it takes to compete with UFC talent.

Get Ready For UFC's Return To Paris With Our Fight By Fight Preview!

In this series, we showcase DWCS grads who have started to rise the ranks since earning their UFC contract on the show. Next up: one of the hottest middleweight contenders, Brendan Allen, who comes into his clash with Nassourdine Imavov at UFC Paris riding a seven-fight win streak.

Brendan Allen

Brendan Allen punched his ticket to the UFC with a first-round submission victory on Dana White’s Contender Series Season 3 in 2018 and has climbed his way to become the No. 8 ranked middleweight in the world off the back of seven straight victories inside the Octagon.