Brendan Allen’s Chance To Break Through

The difference this time around is the way that Allen mentally approaches the fight. He deals with things using a completely different lens and can handle the pressure and anxiety in a healthy way.

“I just focused on my mentality and dealing with things in a healthier manner and being able to let things go rather than just holding on to it or to trying to block it out,” Allen said. “I used to just be so anxious and so nervous and just let that physically mess me up because I was so drained that I didn’t get to physically show out.

“I still feel like I’m coming up. I still haven’t reached my prime yet, but it’s coming and I’m just trying to take it fight by fight. I’m just focused on what I can focus on and control what I can control. Everything else is going to be what it’s going to be.”

The step-by-step approach has helped Allen put together a nice four-fight run that’s landed him in the middleweight Top 15. He was initially scheduled to face Jack Hermansson, but after Hermansson fell out of the fight, Allen agreed to face the unranked Silva.

It’s a risky move to accept a fight against an unranked or lower-ranked fighter after initially being booked to face a higher-ranked opponent. On two separate occasions during Allen’s UFC tenure, he came out on the wrong side of that risk.