Brendan Allen | Battle Tested

“Most fights excite me because I know we're gonna get into it at some point, and I'm gonna try to make some damage on the feet, on the ground, whatever. But this one, especially, especially if he lives up to what he says, if he wants to bring the pressure, then the fans are gonna enjoy it more than anyone,” he said.

“Because if you know me and what I do, you know I'm not backing down from any of those challenges. I'm not gonna sit here and run from you. I'm not ducking, dodging, evading. So hopefully he doesn't do that because tape doesn't lie. We've seen it in his fights. We've seen it a couple times, so I think that's one of the things I'm. I'm one of the best in the world. I'm a dog.

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“So yeah, I'm excited. I know he wants to do damage too. The way he throws his spinning attacks and the way he looks for elbows, all those things. I know he wants to finish. I know he wants to come out there and put on a show, and I know he wants to kill. I know that, and that's what excites me.

“I love guys that want to come kill, but the question with him is, are you willing to be killed? I am. I'm willing to be killed. I've put it on the line many a time. This means nothing to me when it comes to that. I'm willing to kill or be killed, and I'm ready to kill more than anything. So that's just how I fight. That's all I know how to do.

“When those lights come on, and they say, ‘Are you ready? Are you ready?’ That's all I know how to do is just go try to kill. But I accept the fact that if it goes the other way, then you know that's just part of the game.

“I just want to win. But obviously, everyone just wants to get this spectacular finish and stuff like that. I just want to go put on a good fight. I want to win, but underneath that, I want to go put on a good fight. Whether I finish him in the first 30 seconds, whether we go all five rounds and I dominate him, no matter how that looks, I just want to go put on a f****** fight for everyone to enjoy.”