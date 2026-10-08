Brendan Allen | Battle Tested

Brendan Allen will make the walk for Saturday night’s main event at Meta APEX as he looks to mark the occasion of his 20th UFC fight with an important, decisive victory.
It’s been a journey of constant improvement for the 30-year-old, who has steadily climbed the 185-pound ladder and now feels that he’s just a step or two away from championship contention in the middleweight division.
Always honest and open in his interviews, Allen said that, despite his tenure in the UFC, he hasn’t fully hit his peak.
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“Well, I'm a hard critic,” he admitted. “For me and myself, like in what I expect, I would say it's like a C+. But in comparison to many other people, I would say it's like a B+, or maybe even an A-, maybe. But for me and what I hold to my standards, I would say like maybe a C+."
The reason for his harsh mark, he said, was the defeats he has taken in the Octagon, which he felt were preventable.
“Not gonna lie, all of them,” he said. “I think I just would place myself in a better position or a smarter position, whether it be pulling out of the fight if I was hurt or not good, or having better people, like a better team at that time, to prepare in a smarter and better way.
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“But it's hard to say because I'm not a person that wants to go back and change anything. I'm thankful for everything that's happened and what I've done, and it's put me right here to this point. And, God willing, we'll do that same thing again on Saturday, and hopefully the title will be very soon.”
After building an impressive seven-fight win streak, Allen hit a rough patch when he suffered back-to-back decision losses to Nassourdine Imavov and Anthony Hernandez in late-2024 and early-2025.
But since then, he has rebounded with three straight victories, outpointing Marvin Vettori, finishing Reinier de Ridder, then outworking Edmen Shahbazyan to take his career record to 27-7 heading into Saturday night.
When we asked him if there was anything specific that led to his return to form, Allen admitted he wasn’t fully sure.
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“I don't know. I think everything's just been coming together. Luck has been on my side a little bit, I guess,” he said. “I always think fighting is mostly luck with preparation and skills and things like that, but to me, it's mostly luck. So I guess luck's been on my side recently, and I’m very thankful for that.”
On Saturday night, Allen will feature in the main event of the evening at Meta APEX, where he’ll take on rising contender Christian Leroy Duncan, who arrives in Las Vegas on a five-fight win streak.
It’s an assignment that demands Allen fight down the rankings to protect his spot against the surging Englishman.
“He's on a win streak. But the guys that he fought aren't really that impressive to me,” said Allen. “So it's like I just look at him for him, and I think he's good, and he's young in his career, and I think it's going to be a banger, I think. I really think it's going to be a banger. We're going to test everything that he says.
“I just watched a video before coming in here. Him saying he likes to bring pressure and intensity, and it's like, all right, well, we're going to see, because I know I do. I'm battle-tested. I've been tested on all those levels, so I know what I bring to the table. There's no question. Hurt, not hurt. Beat up, not beat up. Broken bones, torn ligaments. It doesn't matter. I'm gonna fight. I'm a scrapper. I'm down for whatever in that moment. So we're gonna see if he's the same.”
FULL FIGHTS: Brendan Allen vs Reinier De Ridder | Christian Leroy Duncan vs Marco Tulio
With his mindset locked on stepping into the Octagon and delivering on Saturday night, Allen knows that if he wants to force his way into championship contention, he has to not just defeat Duncan; he has to do it in entertaining, emphatic fashion.
And, faced with an opponent who enjoys nothing better than finishing fights spectacularly himself, Allen finds himself in a fight where he feels the potential for fireworks is extremely high.
“Most fights excite me because I know we're gonna get into it at some point, and I'm gonna try to make some damage on the feet, on the ground, whatever. But this one, especially, especially if he lives up to what he says, if he wants to bring the pressure, then the fans are gonna enjoy it more than anyone,” he said.
“Because if you know me and what I do, you know I'm not backing down from any of those challenges. I'm not gonna sit here and run from you. I'm not ducking, dodging, evading. So hopefully he doesn't do that because tape doesn't lie. We've seen it in his fights. We've seen it a couple times, so I think that's one of the things I'm. I'm one of the best in the world. I'm a dog.
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“So yeah, I'm excited. I know he wants to do damage too. The way he throws his spinning attacks and the way he looks for elbows, all those things. I know he wants to finish. I know he wants to come out there and put on a show, and I know he wants to kill. I know that, and that's what excites me.
“I love guys that want to come kill, but the question with him is, are you willing to be killed? I am. I'm willing to be killed. I've put it on the line many a time. This means nothing to me when it comes to that. I'm willing to kill or be killed, and I'm ready to kill more than anything. So that's just how I fight. That's all I know how to do.
“When those lights come on, and they say, ‘Are you ready? Are you ready?’ That's all I know how to do is just go try to kill. But I accept the fact that if it goes the other way, then you know that's just part of the game.
“I just want to win. But obviously, everyone just wants to get this spectacular finish and stuff like that. I just want to go put on a good fight. I want to win, but underneath that, I want to go put on a good fight. Whether I finish him in the first 30 seconds, whether we go all five rounds and I dominate him, no matter how that looks, I just want to go put on a f****** fight for everyone to enjoy.”
It’s the latest step in a career that Allen hopes will end with UFC gold wrapped around his waist. He’s edging closer to a title shot at 185 pounds, and he knows that a big win on Saturday night will only help his case as he pushes for a top-ranked test in his next fight.
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Often, when we ask fighters to break down a matchup, they’ll give us a line or two on their general feel about the matchup. Allen was different, though. He laid everything out there as he explained why he feels he’s going to emerge victorious on Saturday night.
“Man, I see the first round as either a feel-out process or right to work,” he said. “I don't see there being no in between, no like dancing around because I'm not gonna let it. I'm not gonna let it. I'm gonna go put the pressure on him. I know he's gonna throw some spinning s***, some crazy s***. He’ll be fast, but I build as the fight goes on, and he does not build as the fight goes on. I think his tape tells you that.
"What you see is pretty much what you're gonna get. Maybe a little bit sharper version, but I'm just ready to go get in his face, and I think I'm gonna be too much. Unless he catches me with something crazy, then I don't see where he beats me.
“I need to be sharp. I need to be very good defensively with all his stuff. And, outside of those two things, I really don't see anywhere he's going to beat me. His cardio's not better. His jiu-jitsu is not better. His basics of striking aren't better. Maybe he's a little bit faster, flashy, and does those flashy things that I don't do. But my basics win fights, and I think my basics are far beyond his.
“But again, that's my hypothesis. I need to go out there and actually test it, and I fully believe that, though. I fully believe my basics in every realm of the fight game are better than his. But like I said, there's always luck in fighting, and hopefully, it's in my favor on fight night.”
Don't miss a moment of UFC Fight Night: Allen vs Duncan, live from Meta APEX in Las Vegas, Nevada on October 10, 2026. Prelims start at 5pm ET/2pm PT, followed by the main card at 8pm ET/5pm PT. Watch the entire event live on Paramount+ in the United States.