Breaking Barriers | The Next Generation

History continues to be made each day, and with the talent currently on the roster, one has to assume even greater accomplishments will follow. Although stars like Valentina Shevchenko and Amanda Nunes have set the standard for every woman who follows, these fighters are in position to chase those record-setters as well as create some iconic moments of their own for years to come:

Erin Blanchfield

New Jersey’s Erin Blanchfield has developed from prodigious talent into one of the best flyweights in the world since joining the roster as a 21-year-old in July 2021. Blanchfield tallied a 8-1 record in the Octagon, boasting wins over former champions like Jéssica Andrade and Rose Namajunas.