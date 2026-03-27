Breaking Barriers – Celebrate The Women Of UFC With The Official Merch Collection

Featuring icons like Amanda Nunes, Zhang Weili, and Valentina Shevchenko, this collection highlights the fighters who’ve shaped the sport, and those who continue to push it forward.

Standout pieces in the capsule include a set of vintage event tees spotlighting iconic moments in UFC history, anchored by the UFC 248 tee. Elevated by its 2026 induction into the UFC Hall of Fame, the bout between Zhang Weili and Joanna Jędrzejczyk is widely regarded as one of the greatest fights in MMA history. Designed with a relaxed fit, bold visuals, and vibrant colors, these pieces serve as a lasting tribute to the most memorable moments in women’s MMA.