Breaking Barriers – Celebrate The Women Of UFC With The Official Merch Collection
Shop The Breaking Barriers Collection At UFC Store And UFC Collectibles!
Mar. 27, 2026
Cap off Women’s History Month by celebrating the power, resilience, and impact of women in UFC with the Breaking Barriers collection at UFC Store and UFC Collectibles.
Featuring icons like Amanda Nunes, Zhang Weili, and Valentina Shevchenko, this collection highlights the fighters who’ve shaped the sport, and those who continue to push it forward.
Standout pieces in the capsule include a set of vintage event tees spotlighting iconic moments in UFC history, anchored by the UFC 248 tee. Elevated by its 2026 induction into the UFC Hall of Fame, the bout between Zhang Weili and Joanna Jędrzejczyk is widely regarded as one of the greatest fights in MMA history. Designed with a relaxed fit, bold visuals, and vibrant colors, these pieces serve as a lasting tribute to the most memorable moments in women’s MMA.
With graphic tees and fight kits crafted to reflect their dominance and unmatched poise inside the Octagon, the collection also includes styles that are designed to honor current UFC champions like Kayla Harrison, Mackenzie Dern, and Valentina Shevchenko.
The offering extends into premium memorabilia from UFC Collectibles, including autographed pieces and fight-worn memorabilia, giving fans a direct connection to the moments that shaped these careers. From signed items to gear worn inside the Octagon on fight night, each memento carries the weight of real competition.
Explore the Breaking Barriers collections at UFC Store and UFC Collectiblesand connect with the moments and fighters that have defined women’s MMA – through trendy apparel, autographed memorabilia, and authentic fight-worn gear. From historic performances to present-day contenders, each item reflects a sport that continues to evolve in real time.