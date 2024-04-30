BRAZILIAN BREAKDOWN | UFC 301

Division: Lightweight

Birthplace: Brasília, Brazil

Professional Record: 19-4

Streak: Lost his last fight. 6-1 in his last seven.

The Scoop: Along with his brother Gabriel, Bonfim is one half of the most exciting siblings currently in the UFC. On the heels of his 2022 win on Dana White’s Contender Series, he notched a Performance of the Night bonus the last time we were in Rio for UFC 283 thanks to his stunning flying knee KO of Terrance McKinney. “Marreta” ran into a buzz saw last time out when he faced a surging Benoît Saint Denis, but his body of work suggests he won’t be long in the loss column. To that end, he’ll try to defeat veteran Vinc Pichel in the UFC 301 early prelims.

Alessandro Costa