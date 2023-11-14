Brant Cracraft’s Wall Of Fame Ambition

According to Cracraft, no athletes out there are more competitive than wrestlers. A person can’t propose a challenge without a group of wrestlers filing in to try and conquer it. Take the following information and throw in an ice cream hall of fame without Cracraft’s photo and you can likely identify the problem.

The few times that weight cutting allows for it, members of the Campbell wrestling team frequent a local ice cream shop by the name of The Scoop At Willow Oak Farms that randomly had a handful of pictures on the wall of people who have mastered ice cream-based challenges. The challenge that caught Cracraft’s eye the most was the one that The Scoop owner Robin Johnson named the Family Challenge.

“On the wall, I’m not going to lie, it was a family with one or two elderly participants on their team,” Cracraft said. “I think with four athletes, especially wrestlers, if we go in there with the right mindset, we’re beating brain freeze and that record. We’ve got to practice but not tell our coach, though, that we’re practicing eating ice cream during the season.”