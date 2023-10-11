Brant Cracraft’s Elite Goals After Wrestling | UFC FIGHT PASS

“My goals for after college are quite a bit different than most people,” Cracraft said. “I want to go into the military right after, and right now I plan on serving in the Special Forces.”

The 165-pound Campbell wrestler will compete in one of the most exciting events of the year, Battle at Bragg 2, only 30 miles from campus. For others, this event might be just another exciting wrestling match, but for Cracraft, the event and serendipity of it all means so much more.

“I just happen to go to the closest Division 1 college for wrestling right by Bragg, and then also happen to then wrestle at Bragg, too,” Cracraft said. “Everything about it is crazy how it seemed to line up.”