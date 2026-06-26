Brandun Lee Is Ready To Make Up For Lost Time | Zuffa Boxing 08

It’s been a minute since Brandun Lee was in the ring, winning boxing matches, but now the California native is ready to return, and he’s man looking to get to the top quickly.
Everything about Lee screams urgency. His answers are delivered with the speed and conviction of a man who knows exactly where he wants to be, and how quickly he wants to get there.
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The 27-year-old has signed with Zuffa Boxing and will make his return from a one-year hiatus when he takes on Cain Sandoval in the main card opener of Zuffa Boxing 08, which takes place Sunday night at The Chelsea at The Cosmopolitan in Las Vegas.
It’s a fresh start for the undefeated 30-0 fighter, who wants to carry his talents all the way to the top of the welterweight division and sees Zuffa Boxing as the perfect place to achieve his goals.
“I decided to join Zuffa because, I mean, who else is doing it like Zuffa right now? There's really nobody,” he said.
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“Zuffa is having two to three fights a month to find the best of the best, and that's what we want.”
The increased frequency of fights was also a draw for Lee, who is anxious to get back to a regular fighting schedule after just one fight since the summer of 2024.
“Absolutely, 100 percent. Especially the past two years, I've only fought like one or two times, which is pathetic. I've been at home for so long that I taught my dog how to ride a motorcycle...check my Instagram!"
“So far, it’s great. I love it. Talking to you, talking amongst the other people, taking photos – I love it.”
With a 30-0 record, you’d think that Lee would be knocking on the door of a big fight, but by his own admission, his lack of activity over the last couple of years set him back somewhat. But now, with the promise of more regular competition, Lee is fired up to get back into the mix and build on his already-impressive record.
Once I knock out (Sandoval), I want to get right back in there, with the best of our best. Richardson Hitchins, Conor Benn, the dude that's fighting Richard Hitchens,“ he said.
Sunday night will see Lee take on Cain Sandoval, who will be determined to bounce back following his unanimous decision loss to Julian “Hammer Hands” Rodriguez in the main event of Zuffa Boxing’s inaugural show back in January.
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Lee made clear that Sandoval’s motivations or form mean nothing to him. All he’s interested in is getting in the ring and getting the job done.
“I give two s**** about the guy, if he lost, if he won. I don't care,” he said.
“I'm one there to fight. I'm going there to win.”
It’s also the chance for Lee to embark on a new quest as he chases championship gold in a new weight class. Previously a super lightweight, Lee is making his full 147-pound debut this weekend, and was visibly very happy as a result of the move up in weight.
“Look how I look right now,” he said.
“My last fight, I was drained. I couldn't even talk to you right now. We're two days, three days away from the weigh-in, and I'm still eating dinner. I'm still having three meals a day. I'm still drinking water, so I feel great.”
Fully fuelled and motivated to make an impact, Lee is all set to make his Zuffa Boxing debut. And by way of a preview, the 27-year-old wrapped up his interview with a mission statement of sorts, as he described how he’ll attack the Zuffa Boxing welterweight division, the statement he’s planning to make on Sunday night, and what he wants to happen after his debut bout.
“Whenever Brandun Lee fights, Brandun Lee puts on a great show, whether it's knockouts or a full boxing technician,” he stated.
“This weekend, I plan on coming here to let everybody know at Zuffa, and let everybody know in the boxing world that Brandun Lee is back. Brandun Lee’s not f****** around this time.
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“Once I win on Sunday night, I want to fight again at the end of the year. I don't care who it is, but give me the top guys.”