Brandun Lee Is Ready To Make Up For Lost Time | Zuffa Boxing 08

It’s a fresh start for the undefeated 30-0 fighter, who wants to carry his talents all the way to the top of the welterweight division and sees Zuffa Boxing as the perfect place to achieve his goals.

“I decided to join Zuffa because, I mean, who else is doing it like Zuffa right now? There's really nobody,” he said.

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“Zuffa is having two to three fights a month to find the best of the best, and that's what we want.”

The increased frequency of fights was also a draw for Lee, who is anxious to get back to a regular fighting schedule after just one fight since the summer of 2024.