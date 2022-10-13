Brandon Royval Thrives In The Midst Of Chaos

You could call it pre-fight gamesmanship from the “Raw Dawg,” but since arriving in the UFC in 2020, chaos has been Royval’s middle name. That’s led him to Fight of the Night finishes of Tim Elliott, Kai Kara-France and Matt Schnell, but also losses to Brandon Moreno and Alexandre Pantoja. As for his January three-rounder with Rogerio Bontorin, Royval will take the split decision win but won’t exactly store it in his personal time capsule. So while there’s been good, bad and ugly, one thing’s for certain, and that’s the reality that fight fans will tune in to see him. And he loves it all as much as they do, as evidenced by his fight with Kara-France.

“We're in the middle of a fight and we're brawling,” Royval recalled. “Kai Kara-France is chucking bombs at me and I'm literally in his face throwing combinations at him and I back up and there's nothing but a big smile on my face. (Laughs) This is truly where I belong. In the midst of the chaos is where I've always been able to thrive, especially in fighting. Even as a little kid fighting in the park, being in chaotic situations, I've always been able to get through and thrive. I'm truly present and happy.”

It's an odd thing to hear, that someone can find peace in the middle of a fistfight, and Royval also wonders how that’s possible, but he’s not questioning it.