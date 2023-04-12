Brandon Royval: "There Is No Chaos Without Peace"

“I do feel like that, honestly,” Royval said. “I just need to get this going and I'm so excited to finally be back because it just feels like I took a long layoff.”

On Saturday, Royval returns in a pivotal flyweight bout against fellow Top Five contender Matheus Nicolau. The 30-year-old isn’t avoiding walking under ladders or letting black cats cross his path. He is more than confident that the Brazilian will be there on fight night. And while the last several months of starts and stops would be frustrating for most, Royval’s love of the sport kept him focused.

“I've seen people slip up around me before and I've learned that from an outsider's perspective, but I just have so much love for the sport and respect for the sport that it's not hard. I feel like I say this probably too much, but I feel like fighting might be the only thing I've ever loved properly.”

Royval laughs, clearly married to the game.