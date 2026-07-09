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Brandon Royval prepares to face Tatsuro Taira in a flyweight fight during the UFC Fight Night event at UFC APEX on October 12, 2024 in Las Vegas, Nevada. (Photo by Chris Unger/Zuffa LLC)
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Brandon Royval Looks To Reassert Himself Among Flyweight Division’s Elite At UFC 329

Former Title Challenger Looks To Use Experience, Growth And An Unrelenting Pace To Make Statement Against Lone'er Kavanagh At UFC 329: McGregor vs Holloway 2 On July 9, 2026
By Aaron Segal • Jul. 9, 2026

Brandon Royval has never shied away from the toughest challenges in the UFC’s flyweight division. Now, the No. 4-ranked contender has another one waiting for him.

Royval meets No. 5-ranked Lone’er Kavanagh on Saturday in a pivotal matchup that could reshape the top of the 125-pound rankings. For Royval, the bout represents more than just another appearance inside the Octagon. It is an opportunity to prove he remains among the division’s elite after consecutive losses to current champion Joshua Van and rising star Manel Kape.

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Despite the setbacks, Royval has not allowed doubt to creep into his preparation.

“I’m fighting the best in the world right now,” Royval said. “Anybody I’ve ever lost to got pretty much a title shot right afterwards. I know I’m still at the top of the division.”

Brandon Royval reacts after defeating Matheus Nicolau in a flyweight fight during the UFC Fight Night event at T-Mobile Center on April 15, 2023 in Kansas City, Missouri. (Photo by Josh Hedges/Zuffa LLC via Getty Images)
Brandon Royval reacts after defeating Matheus Nicolau in a flyweight fight during the UFC Fight Night event at T-Mobile Center on April 15, 2023 in Kansas City, Missouri. (Photo by Josh Hedges/Zuffa LLC)

Rather than dwelling on the results, Royval believes both defeats were decided by small moments that could have swung in his favor.

“I think any of those fights could have unfolded differently,” he said. “I could have won either one of those fights on a different day. It was just little mistakes. That’s really the difference.”

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Those lessons have shaped this training camp.

Royval said one of his biggest areas of focus has been remaining composed instead of allowing emotions to dictate exchanges. Known for his frantic pace and willingness to engage in wild firefights, the Colorado native admitted he’s working to become more disciplined without sacrificing the aggressive style that has made him one of the division’s most entertaining fighters.

Full Fight | Brandon Royval vs Tatsuro Taira
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Full Fight | Brandon Royval vs Tatsuro Taira
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“Sometimes it’s easier to stay still and pick your shots,” Royval said. “I’m a very vengeful fighter. If I get hit, I want to get that back immediately, and that’s not always the best case. Sometimes you just chalk it up and get back to it later.”

That added patience will be tested against Kavanagh, one of the fastest-rising names in the flyweight division. The 10-1 contender has impressed with his speed and technical striking, attributes Royval openly praised while offering a candid assessment of his own style.

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“He’s super explosive. He’s super fast,” Royval said. “He’s a really technical striker. I’m not any of that. I’m a little chaotic.”

But Royval believes what he lacks in polish, he makes up for with relentless pressure.

“I have a pace that I don’t think he can keep up with,” he said.

Brandon Royval punches Matheus Nicolau in a flyweight fight during the UFC Fight Night event at T-Mobile Center on April 15, 2023 in Kansas City, Missouri. (Photo by Josh Hedges/Zuffa LLC)
Brandon Royval punches Matheus Nicolau in a flyweight fight during the UFC Fight Night event at T-Mobile Center on April 15, 2023 in Kansas City, Missouri. (Photo by Josh Hedges/Zuffa LLC)

Royval also refuses to overlook the challenge simply because Kavanagh is still climbing the rankings.

“I think Lone’er Kavanagh will be a top name no matter what,” Royval said. “He’s a serious threat and a seriously skilled opponent. I already consider him one of the best.”

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The matchup serves as a classic crossroads fight between an established contender looking to regain momentum and a rising prospect seeking the biggest win of his career.

For Royval, experience remains one of his greatest advantages. Having fought for UFC gold and shared the Octagon with many of the division’s top contenders, he believes every setback has added another layer to his game.

Brandon Royval Fight Week Interview | UFC 329
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Brandon Royval Fight Week Interview | UFC 329
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“It’s learned experience,” Royval said. “What do I learn from this? What do I take away from this? How do I grow from it? I’ve had a lot of those moments.”

With the flyweight division entering a new era under champion Joshua Van, Saturday’s contest carries significant implications. A victory would likely keep Royval firmly in the championship conversation while halting one of the division’s fastest-rising contenders.

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More than anything, Royval wants to remind fans and the rest of the division exactly where he belongs.

“I want to be undeniable,” Royval said. “I want people to put some respect on my name, and I just want to take it.”

On Saturday night, Royval will have another opportunity to do exactly that.

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Don't miss a moment of UFC 329: McGregor vs Holloway 2, live from T-Mobile Arena in Las Vegas, Nevada on July 11, 2026. The early prelims begin at 5pm ET/2pm PT, followed by the prelims at 7pm ET/4pm PT and main card at 9pm ET/6pm PT. Stream the entire event live on Paramount+.

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