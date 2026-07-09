Brandon Royval Looks To Reassert Himself Among Flyweight Division’s Elite At UFC 329

Royval meets No. 5-ranked Lone’er Kavanagh on Saturday in a pivotal matchup that could reshape the top of the 125-pound rankings. For Royval, the bout represents more than just another appearance inside the Octagon. It is an opportunity to prove he remains among the division’s elite after consecutive losses to current champion Joshua Van and rising star Manel Kape.

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Despite the setbacks, Royval has not allowed doubt to creep into his preparation.

“I’m fighting the best in the world right now,” Royval said. “Anybody I’ve ever lost to got pretty much a title shot right afterwards. I know I’m still at the top of the division.”