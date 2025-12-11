Brandon Royval Knows How Good He Is Now

Five years and 10 more trips to the Octagon later, Royval appears to have gotten a lot out of his time with the mixed martial arts leader. Now 33, Royval has spent the better part of the last four years in the Top 10 at 125 pounds, earning six performance bonuses, challenging for the undisputed title and collecting a 7-4 record in the Octagon.

The journey is all the more impressive when considering Royval’s strength of schedule. Each of his four losses came to champions: Brandon Moreno, Alexandre Pantoja (twice) and Joshua Van. The loss to Moreno came only when Royval’s shoulder dislocated in the first round, but Royval recalls a moment against “The Assassin Baby” as the turning point in feeling like he belonged with the best in the world.

“He threw a combination and missed bad, and I was like, ‘Oh, that was pretty sloppy from the No. 1 contender,’” Royval said. “I remember thinking in my head, like, ‘I really can just win this.’”

Although Royval wouldn’t get his hand raised that night, he started to really settle into life as one of the best flyweights on the planet. As he heads into his second career main event against Manel Kape, Royval can’t help but appreciate the career he's carved out for himself as a mainstay in the division’s elite.