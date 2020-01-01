Brandon Royval Knows He Belongs

Royval did just fine, submitting Kara-France in the second round of another Fight of the Night performance. As soon as it was over, he had a message for the haters.

“Right after the fight, I jumped up on the cage and I had the cameras in my face and I was like, ‘Keep betting against me mother**kers.’ I'm always emotional after my fights.”

There will be few, if any, doubting the 28-year-old from here on out, and while he’s been humble in victory, and equally critical of himself, he does take pride in the fact that what he knew all along about himself is now visible to the world. About the only bad news is that after a year of consistent training, a win over Moreno likely won’t get him the time off he hoped for.

“Talking to my coach (Marc Montoya), I said after this fight I might take some time off. He said, ‘After this fight we've got a title shot.’ (Laughs) Aw s**t, that's a good point, that might be true. So after I fight Moreno, I'm definitely gonna go right back on my diet, and whatever happens, I'll be ready to go.”

So when was the last time he had off?

“Never, man,” Royval laughs. “It's f**king ridiculous. I went from one training camp to the next. In our strength and conditioning program, he have a group that's peaking for fights and the rest of the group that are getting ready for fights or waiting until they hear news. And I've been in the group that's peaking for a fight for a year. It's ridiculous. After I won the LFA title shot, we were getting ready for a short call to the UFC, so the whole entire time I was just getting ready for a fight, knowing that a call was coming, or getting ready for the Contender Series. I've been peaking for a fight for a year straight.”

Well, it has paid off. And Royval is not complaining.

“I guess you've probably seen after some of my interviews I'm not the most confident fighter there is (Laughs), so realizing that I belong is kind of amazing. It's been a great feeling. It's the best feeling of all.”